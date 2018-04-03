The "Jersey Shore" is a little more crowded today. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby girl, according to a new report.

E! News reported that the reality TV star and Jen Harley welcomed the little girl on Tuesday.

"He's over the moon," a source said.

Fans began speculating that Ronnie was on the verge of fatherhood when he didn't attend the London premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" with his gym-tan-laundry costars. They were right.

"Halfway through the flight this weekend, he found out his pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley's water broke," a source told Page Six. "The second he landed in London he turned right back around to his home in Vegas to be with her. The cast was so excited . . . they were hugging him at the gate."

The fact that the baby was coming really soon was hardly a secret.

On March 29, Jen took to Instagram to show off her baby bump at 37 weeks. "Waiting for my little chunky butt to come out any day now," she wrote.

On April 2, Ronnie's girlfriend shared a few videos on her Instagram Story while she was in the hospital. "My two best friends are here," she said in one snippet.

In another video, she says "Ron lands at seven so we have five hours. I'm feeling very, very uncomfortable."

E! says Ronnie made it in time for the delivery.

The reality TV star announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting last December. A few weeks later, Jen shared images from their gender reveal party in which they found out they were having a girl.