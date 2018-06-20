Say hello to Hollywood's newest mom: Eva Longoria!

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The "Desperate Housewives" alum welcomed a son with her husband, media executive José "Pepe" Bastón, on June 19, the actress confirmed to HOLA! They named him Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Eva gave birth to Santiago at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, HOLA! reported, adding that he weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Eva and Pepe told the magazine, which published the first photo of the new mom embracing her son.

Santiago is the first child for Eva, 43, and her husband of two years, 50, who has three children from a previous marriage. In 2015, she called her step-kids "a gift," telling People magazine that she worried biological children might not be in her future because of her age, but insisted, "We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake."

Prior to giving birth, Eva had been gushing about becoming a mom. "I can't wait for him to be here," she excitedly told People in February.

"I don't know anything about the mom world even though I have a lot of nieces and a lot of girlfriends with kids," she added. "I've been reading, and it's a lot of information and things to absorb."

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The next month, she said she felt empowered with her son in her womb.

"Having my life now with my son and living it with him is great. When I'm directing, he is with me; at the Golden Globes, he is with me. [It] makes me very happy," she said.

In an Instagram video she posted in March, she shared that she even thought about what kind of man her son would become some day.

"This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women," she said, "and I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it."