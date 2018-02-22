Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting, plus more news

Baby rumors hit Rachel McAdams

Is Rachel McAdams expecting? A source who spotted the actress having dinner with her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, in Atlanta on Feb. 13, tells Life & Style Rachel "looked to be at least seven months pregnant" with her first child. The couple was reportedly dining at Staplehouse in the Old Fourth Ward section of the city when the spy noticed Rachel's bump. "They were a low-key couple and not outwardly affectionate," the source said of the couple, who were first linked romantically in 2016. Rachel, the insider noted, was "positively glowing." Multiple sources have also confirmed the stork news to E!

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2018