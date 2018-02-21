Justin Bieber is going to be a big brother again
Justin Bieber is going to be a big brother again.
According to TMZ, Justin's brand new stepmom, Chelsey Rebelo, is pregnant with a baby girl.
Jeremy Bieber, Justin's dad, and Chelsey got married on Monday in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The theme of the wedding was pink in honor of the unborn child.
According to the report, Chelsey is four to five months along.
On Feb 21, Jeremy shared an image of Chelsea in a bikini sporting her tiny baby bump.
"My beautiful wife and....," he captioned the image.
In images from the nuptials, her belly can also be seen slightly protruding from her wedding dress.
This will be Chelsey's first child. Jeremy has three kids, Justin, Jaxon and Jazmyn.
Justin often speaks about his siblings, and he even once took his little brother, Jaxon, to the 2016 Grammy Awards with him.
"I love being a big brother," he tweeted in 2015.
Good thing he loves brotherhood, because Justin is getting another go at it.
