Actresses, models & blondes: All the ladies Leonardo DiCaprio has romanced
Leonardo DiCaprio can get pretty much any woman he wants, and during some points in his life, it seemed as though he was trying to get them all. Despite a few long relationships and the ability to keep most of those flings under wraps, Leo is still quite the Hollywood playboy with an affinity for mostly models -- but sometimes actresses -- and almost always blondes. It's quite a list, so let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of his former flames...
RELATED: All the stars John Mayer has dated
Leonardo DiCaprio can get pretty much any woman he wants, and during some points in his life, it seemed as though he was trying to get them all. Despite a few long relationships and the ability to keep most of those flings under wraps, Leo is still quite the Hollywood playboy with an affinity for mostly models -- but sometimes actresses -- and almost always blondes. It's quite a list, so let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of his former flames...
RELATED: All the stars John Mayer has dated