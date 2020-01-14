How Camila Morrone deals with critics of her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, plus more news

Camila Morrone still gets flack for dating Leonardo DiCaprio: 'It's a bummer'

As Camila Morrone rides a wave of success following her performance in the well-received indie film, "Mickey and the Bear," the 22-year-old is still dealing with negative attention from some corners of the Internet. In a new profile for WSJ Magazine's Young Hollywood Portfolio, she acknowledges some of that is tied to her high-profile relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, 45. "More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity," Camila says (via People). "It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime … people wish negative things upon you." Still, she says that kind of backlash can't change the fact that she loves acting. "It would never take away the joy of the craft that I get to do," she says. Leo and Camila were first linked romantically in January 2018. Though the actor tends to avoid acknowledging his love life in any public way, Camila has spoken honestly about reactions to the couple's age difference, telling the Los Angeles Times in December that age gaps like theirs have long been a part of Hollywood and "the history of the world." Said Camila: "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Keep reading for the latest on Kim Kardashian West's relationship with Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson ...

RELATED: 2020 Oscar nominees: See their reactions