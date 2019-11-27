Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still going strong, plus more news

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone step out for dinner at new celeb hotspot

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have become a bit less guarded about their relationship over the past year, which might explain why Leo was only semi-hiding his face in his go-to dark hoodie during a night out with Camila on Tuesday, Nov. 26. More likely, the 45-year-old Oscar winner was simply more relaxed while dining out with his 22-year-old girlfriend because of the venue they'd chosen. The couple -- along with celebs including Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith, Jon Hamm and Jared Leto -- reportedly dined at Los Angeles' San Vicente Bungalows, which the New York Times dubbed "Hollywood's New Clubhouse" earlier this year because of its pro-privacy ambiance. Alas, even the restaurant's cameraphone ban wasn't strict enough to stop paparazzi from snapping a few pics of Leo and Camila as they chatted on what appears to be the patio of the members-only club, which the Times reports charges $4,200 a year in dues "for members over 35." Though Camila's voiced her frustration with the negative social media comments her romance sometimes inspires, JustJared notes the buzz she's generating lately has less to do with her love life -- and more to do with her critically acclaimed performance in "Mickey and the Bear" as awards season prepares for takeoff.

