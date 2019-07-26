Camila Morrone claps back at critics of her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, plus more news

Camila Morrone takes the high road amid nasty comments about her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone has a lesson about positivity to share with the world this week. The 22-year-old actress, who's rumored to have been dating Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, for more than a year, posted a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram on Thursday, July 25. The romantic pic showed Lauren tipping her head back in Humphrey's embrace as if they're about to kiss. "A love like this," Camila wrote alongside the iconic shot. It didn't take long for users to pick up on the similar age gap between Lauren and Humphrey (she was 19 when she met the then-45-year-old star she'd eventually marry) and Camila and Leo. The response was largely nasty, with commenters posting things ranging from, "I can't believe what a dork she is posting something like this," to, "It's obv a comparison to herself and Leo. Girl, where are your friends?? Somebody stop her," and "Leo only cares about your body," (via E! News). Camila took the nastiness in stride. "Good morning people and happy Friday," she said in a video on her Instagram Story the next day. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about." She continued: "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good." An insider recently told E! Camila and Leo's romance is "getting more serious," that "they've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another," and that they "love being together."

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019