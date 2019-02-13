New celebrity couples of 2019

See which stars started dating or went public with new romances this year, starting with this couple... In early January, Jim Carrey and his "Kidding" co-star Ginger Gonzaga revealed that they're dating. The comedian, 56, and the actress, 34, let the cat out of the bag when they posed holding hands on the red carpet at a Golden Globes preparty on Jan. 5 (they hit the red carpet at the Globes together too). "She's incredible, unbelievable, [a] wicked talent and [an] amazing person," Jim told "Extra."

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2019