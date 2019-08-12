In the wake of news that she and Liam Hemsworth had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus has been active on Instagram, weighing in on where her head is at amid the breakup.

Now Liam has spoken out too.

Two days after a rep for Miley confirmed to People magazine that the pop star and the actor "have agreed to separate at this time," Liam was spotted out with older brother Chris Hemsworth and Chris's kids in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 12.

When approached by Daily Mail Australia and asked about the breakup, Liam -- who was described as appearing "downcast" and "emotional" -- responded, "You don't understand what it's like." He then told the outlet's reporter, "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Liam, Daily Mail Australia explained, was out on a late-afternoon frozen yogurt run with Chris and his three children, India and twins Sasha and Tristan. The outlet also has photos of Liam on the family outing in Byron Bay.

Miley has been far more visible and vocal since the breakup news emerged on Aug. 10. The pansexual pop star was pictured kissing and cuddling with Kaitlynn Carter -- Brody Jenner's recent ex -- at a hotel on Italy's Lake Como over the weekend, and on Aug. 11 posted a photo on Instagram in which she seemingly touched on the split.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win... change is inevitable," she wrote in part, adding "I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙."

The breakup statement from Miley's rep, as reported by E! News, People and other outlets, a few days earlier explained: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."