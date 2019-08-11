Miley Cyrus is speaking out following news of her split from Liam Hemsworth over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the "Wrecking Ball" singer penned a long message about nature, which we can't help but notice has a lot of cryptic undertones relating to her failed relationship.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote on Instagram. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

The post comes on the heels of Miley and Liam's decision to separate, after a mere eight months of marriage.

While their relationship may have seemed picture perfect to the public, insiders are revealing that their split wasn't all that surprising because they'd actually been on the outs for a while.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After word of their separation broke on Saturday, Aug. 10, a source told E! News, "they were drifting apart for months."

"They have been trying to make it work for months now," the source said, "but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It's been a rough year."

Miley, 26, and Liam, 29, who've been on-and-off for a decade, had allegedly been riddled with relationship issues behind closed doors and struggled to see eye-to-eye since getting back together in 2016.

"This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day," another insider told People magazine. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."

Miley's booming music career hasn't helped matters either; she's been busy in the studio and on tour with the success of her new single, "Mother's Daughter."

"They have been spending a lot of time apart," the source at E! News added. "She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart."

Despite their multitude of issues, the insider claims Miley and Liam are still on speaking terms and that their split ultimately, wasn't a "messy" one.

Just hours before news broke of their separation, Miley posted a solo photo on Instagram with her wedding ring noticeably absent while vacationing in Italy.

The same day, she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who recently announced her own divorce from Brody Jenner, aboard a yacht on the Med.

Soon after, a rep for the "Wrecking Ball" singer made a statement confirming the couple had called it quits.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The now-exes met on set of the romance drama, "The Last Song," and split briefly before reuniting to tie the knot in Liam's native Australia in December 2018.