Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a decade into their relationship, and they're still going strong… despite what you've read.

On Tuesday, the singer gushed about her husband on Twitter while attaching a report that implied the two were splitting.

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," she wrote alongside the article. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

Miley and Liam met in 2009 while filming the movie "The Last Song." They began dating shortly after and got engaged. However, the couple split in 2013, but reunited two years later. They married in December 2018 in Australia.

The singer also posted a series of throwback photos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, including one picture from "The Last Song."

"Started diggin you in 2009," she wrote to her man. "S--t got deep."

In February, Liam opened up to "Sunday Today with Willie Geist" about his wife and wedding day.

"It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family," he said. "I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time."

One of the unfortunate things they've been through was losing their house last year in the devastating Southern California wildfires.

In chatting with Vanity Fair in March, she said marriage is "zero percent different" for her and Liam. She added, "I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us."