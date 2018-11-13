Liam Hemsworth shares heart-wrenching photo of his wildfire-ravaged home, plus more news

Liam Hemsworth shares a photo of his home's remains

As the death toll continues to climb and three fires continue to burn in California, Liam Hemsworth shared a heartwrenching photo of the rubble that remained where he and Miley Cyrus once lived after their home was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," he captioned the shot. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires." From there, he saluted those who had worked to save what they could of the region. "I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu," he continued. "Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It's going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn." After the fire hit the couple's home, Miley shared on social media that she was "devastated" but grateful that her pets and Liam, whom she called the love of her life, had escaped safely. "I am one of the lucky ones," she wrote.

