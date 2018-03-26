The young cast of "Stranger Things" has hit the proverbial acting lottery.

According to multiple reports, the teens are seeing a hugely significant bump in their salaries now that the Netflix show is a bonafide hit.

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Citing Gaten Matarazzo's original contract, TMZ said the 15-year-old who plays Dustin on the show was supposed to haul in $17,640 an episode for the upcoming third season, a bump up from the $16,800 an episode he made in the second season. However, few foresaw the massive hit that that show would become, and Gaten and his young co-stars all reportedly renegotiated their deals for season three. They'll now bring in more than $200,000 an episode.

As far as the math goes, that's a 1,200 percent raise.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, Deadline.com said the regular cast — Gaten, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour — could actually be pulling down $250,000 an episode.

Millie will reportedly make more than her young counterparts. But, Deadline said Winona and David will still make more than Millie, although their salary increases weren't as significant as the young star's increases, as they already had larger salaries to begin with.

Not only is the show a massive hit for Netflix, it's also become a merchandising windfall.

"Stranger Things" is expected to go into production on an eight-episode season 3 next month.