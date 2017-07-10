Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex and father of her baby, Rob Kardashian.

MHD, PacificCoastNews

Rob was not in court in Los Angeles and his lawyer, Robert Shapiro, did not contest the restraining order, TMZ reported.

On July 7, Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, indicated that she would seek a restraining order against the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

Things between Rob and Chyna took a real turn last week when he took to social media on July 5 and accused her of cheating, drug use, only being with him to get back at another ex, Tyga, and even lying about how she lost weight after giving birth to daughter Dream last year (he says he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery procedures).

He also posted several graphic naked pictures of her on Instagram, which were taken down by Instagram, before the site suspended his account. He then did the same on Twitter (which removed the naked shots too).

He said he was putting everything on blast because he was disrespected.

REX/Shutterstock

Rob's lawyer told TMZ that Rob's cyberbullying last week was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."

While this was all occurring, Chyna responded with claims Rob had been abusive to her.

"Our primary interest going forward for Mr. Kardashian is the health and welfare of the baby, and both parents going to work towards that goal," Robert said after the hearing.

WENN

In an pre-taped interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on July 10, Chyna spoke about the nude pictures of her that Rob shared.

"I was devastated, of course," she said. "I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, OK.' Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt...betrayed."