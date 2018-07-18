Kim Kardashian West can literally smell the money.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star launched three new fragrances on July 17, and she pocketed a cool $5 million in 5 minutes, TMZ reported.

The perfumes — Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Peach and Kimoji Vibes — sold for $45 each, and Kim didn't spend a cent on advertising, only using her massive social media platforms to market the product.

Kim also did a little guerrilla marketing before the launch, sending the products to many of her family and celebrity friends. Many of them promoted the product on their own social media.

"I just got a special delivery," Drew Barrymore said while holding up the Kimoji Peach bottle, "the new Kimoji perfume and I gotta say, it's really cool."

The fragrance is a bit of sequel to her Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus fragrances that she launched last November. That time, she made $10 million in one day before the products sold out. However, this time, Kim and her team were more prepared and had a bigger inventory than last time. Still, the new line is expected to sell out very quickly.

This is hardly uncharted waters for Kim. In June 2017 she launched her own beauty line featuring a cream contouring and highlighting kit. That earned her an estimated $14.4 million, and it sold out in less than three hours.