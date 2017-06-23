Kim Kardashian West makes $14 million in a few hours, plus more proof the stars are nothing like us

It's that time again! Time to round up all the ways the stars are vastly different from us regular folk. First up this month? The one and only Kim Kardashian West. How much do you make an hour? When you're Kim, that figure can be staggering. The star launched her own beauty line featuring a cream contouring and highlighting kit in June 2017, which earned her an estimated $14.4 million as it sold out in less than three hours.

