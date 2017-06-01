Meghan Markle using an "organic Botox" on the recommendation of Duchess Kate, according to a new report.

Spanish magazine Vida Y Estilo is reporting that Prince Harry's lady love has been shunning regular Botox injections, and instead using Biotulin gel which you apply topically to the skin.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

There has been a rumor for several months that Kate uses the Biotulin gel, as well. Kate also reportedly recommended the product to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Splash News

In 2016, Michelle's go-to makeup artist Carl Ray told Celebrities Style, "'Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton." He added that it's "unbelievable" for erasing wrinkles.

Paul Sancya / AP / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

There are also unsubstantiated reports that Kim Kardashian West has purchased the licensing rights in America for Biotulin. The key ingredient in Biotulin is spilanthol, which is obtained from the extract of the plant acmella oleracea.

Harper's Bazaar spoke with leading cosmetic surgeon Dr. Benji Dhillon about the difference between Botox and Biotulin.

"To my knowledge no clinical studies have been published that compare Biotulin and Botox and their effects" he said. "A quick search of clinical studies pulls no results for Biotulin but 48,000 for Botox."

He adds, "Biotulin does have some interesting ingredients, but I do not believe a product like this can be used over a treatment like Botox to reduce wrinkles."