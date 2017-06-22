Richard Dreyfuss knows it's cool to have an Oscar, and he's keeping it that way.

In 2016, the renowned actor posted a photo to Twitter that showed his Oscar, which he won in 1978 for "The Goodbye Girl," sitting in his refrigerator amongst his bottled water and Gatorade.

"Some people keep their prized positions in safes, but safes are the first place the robbers will look," he humorously captioned the image.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Richard implied that the image wasn't a joke and that his Academy Awards really is kept cold. The reason why, he says, is because he wants friends to know he has an Oscar, but he doesn't want to actually tell people that he has an Oscar.

It's sort of a passive-aggressive way of letting people know he was the best in the business one year.

"I don't like to brag, but I like everyone to know about it," Richard, 69, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on June 22. "Sooner or later, I know they are all going to go to the refrigerator."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

That year, in 1978, he beat out Woody Allen for the best actor statue. Woody, who starred in "Annie Hall," still took home awards for best director and best screenplay. Diane Keaton also took home the best actress award for "Annie Hall."

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

"Diane and I never got to talk that night, but I thought it was totally appropriate that 'Annie Hall' won everything it won and that I won what I won. It would've been out of balance for Woody to have won best actor, but he won everything else," Richard told THR. "And he deserved to win everything else. She was great, the script was extraordinary. It's the greatest romantic comedy since the end of the Second World War. You can watch it now as if it's brand new and get introduced to this grown-up, imaginative Woody Allen introducing this extraordinary, singular, eccentric woman."

But, is that character as cool as Richard's Oscar?