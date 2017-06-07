Mischa Barton may have just won the boyfriend game.

The actress is dating an Australian model named James Abercrombie, who reportedly happens to be the heir to a $574 million fortune.

BACKGRID

The Daily Mail Australia reports the duo have been dating for the past few weeks since meeting at a party in Los Angeles.

James, who is represented by FRM Model Management, is the son of former Victorian Liberal Party treasurer Andrew Abercrombie. According to the AFR Rich List, Andrew is worth $574 million as of this year.

"James is currently dating well-known actress Mischa Barton," FRM Model Management director Stephen Bucknall confirmed to the Australian newspaper. "James met Mischa at a party in Los Angeles just on a month ago. They then headed off on a small trip to France. He is now back in Los Angeles and they are spending a lot of time together."

James, whose father is the chairman of FlexiGroup and one of the richest businessmen in Australia, recently took to his private Instagram page to share images of himself with Mischa on a yacht in Monaco. They were also seen together during the Cannes Film Festival and in West Hollywood.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The relationship comes after a strange time in Mischa's life. Earlier this year, she was the victim of a revenge porn video filmed by an ex.

"I just want to say I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras," she said in a press conference. "And then I learned something even worse -- that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A judge ruled that the ex must return all explicit materials to Mischa and may not release any of them publicly.

The actress was also hospitalized in January after she was allegedly drugged at her birthday party.