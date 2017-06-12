Nick Cannon is looking to unload $2 million in footwear.

On a recent episode of "Complex Closets," the comedian showed off his legendary $2 million custom Tom Ford loafers covered in $2 million worth of diamonds. They've been called the most expensive shoes in the world.

Nick wore them on the season finale of "America's Got Talent" in 2014.

"Obviously I'm an over-the-top dude and I wanted to stunt," Nick said. "You win $1 million on America's Got Talent if you win the show, so I was like, 'Yo, I want to have a million dollars on each foot.' It took a year and a half to make these, so I've been planning for so long. The goal is to sell them and donate all the proceeds to charity."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Nick worked with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills to create the shoes, which, People magazine said, are covered in more than 14,000 round-cut brilliant white diamonds set onto white gold for a total weight of 340 carats.

Who knew 2 Million Dollars could shine so bright?! #NickCannon rocking his diamond covered shoes made by @JasonofBH tonight! #yeptheyrereal A post shared by Nick Cannon Archives (@ncannonarchives) on Sep 16, 2014 at 10:22pm PDT

"Knowing that we have a reputation for creating record-breaking diamond pieces, Nick felt very confident in commissioning us to create this new piece of men's fashion history," jewelry designer Jason Arasheben said in a statement when Nick wore them.

Nick is a well-known shoe fanatic. In 2015 he and Chris Brown actually had an online war about their shoe collections.