"Big Little Lies" is going to be a family affair for Nicole Kidman and her family this season.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on Oct. 30, the actress said her daughters -- Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7 -- will make cameo appearances in the upcoming season.

"They were in as extras in 'Big Little Lies,' which I've never told anyone," Nicole, who stars and executive produces the HBO show, said, "and here I am now being a big mouth."

Nicole is rather secretive when it comes to the award-winning series, but did mention that Meryl Streep plays her live-in mother-in-law.

"We got lucky. She signed on without having read any script," Kidman shared of the Oscar-winning actress. "She was like, 'I want to be in the coven.'"

Nicole said she's not usually worried about divulging secrets from the show, but added that she and has "a bit of a big mouth" and has to be careful.

"I've told my husband [Keith Urban] the entire plot line, but you're allowed to do that," she said. However, when it comes to her upcoming film "Aquaman," Keith is in the dark, just like the rest of us.

While her kids were excited to be extras in "Big Little Lies," they are more excited to see their mom in "Aquaman."

"That's the only thing that gives my any credibility with them in terms of my career," she joked.