Celebrities react to Anthony Bourdain's suicide

Hollywood mourned after learning that chef and television star Anthony Bourdain, 61, was found dead by a friend and colleague in his hotel room in France on June 8. Authorities classified his death as a suicide, and CNN, which aired his beloved show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," confirmed the heartbreaking news. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," the network said in a statement. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time." Here's how Hollywood reacted to the death of the man the Smithsonian once called "the original rock star" of the culinary world...

