Celebs who died too soon

Tom Petty died at the age of 66 on Oct. 2, 2017, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu on Oct. 1. The Heartbreakers frontman was taken to a hospital and temporarily placed on life support, but his family honored his do-not-resuscitate order on Oct. 2. He passed away a few hours later. The father of two, who shot to fame in the '70s with his bands Mudcrutch and then with The Heartbreakers, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and won three Grammys over the course of his illustrious career. Though his time in the spotlight spanned around four decades, the "Free Fallin'" singer was far from through rocking out when his life ended suddenly less than a week after he performed three shows at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 40th anniversary tour. The band released their album "Hypnotic Eye," which earned a Grammy nomination for best rock album, in 2014, and just last year, Tom released the album "2" with Mudcrutch. He has now joined a host of stars who died before their careers -- and lives -- reached their full potential. Wonderwall.com rounded up a few more -- keep reading to take a look back at more stars we loved and lost too soon...

RELATED: Tom Petty's life in pictures