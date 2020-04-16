Stars we've lost to the coronavirus
While many celebrities have been able to fully recover from novel coronavirus infections, some, sadly, haven't been as lucky. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the stars we've lost due to the coronavirus pandemic... starting with John Prine. On April 7, the country-folk singer and songwriter who was known for his raspy vocals and plain-spoken style, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. He was 73. In addition to being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, John -- a real songwriter's songwriter beloved by fans and musicians alike -- was the recipient of a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2020. He also has two other Grammys. Keep reading for more stars we've lost to the virus...
