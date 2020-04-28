Roy Horn, the famed magician who's career was cut short after being mauled by a tiger during a live show, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," Roy's rep told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. "Most importantly, Siegfried and Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy's recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

For decades, "Siegfried & Roy" had a huge presence on the Las Vegas Strip, but they found a permanent home in 1990 after the Mirage opened. The act quickly became one of the hottest tickets in the city, but the show came to a sudden and shocking end in October 2003 when Roy was mauled by the big cat Mantecore during a live show. Audience members were left stunned when Roy was dragged off stage in the mouth of the cat.

Roy, now 75, suffered life-threatening injuries and his ability to move, walk and speak has been severely affected since that date.

"He actually flatlined … or died," Roy's trauma surgeon told 20/20 last September during a special tied to the magic duo's career. "We lost vital signs on him."

In 2009, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy returned to the stage one last time during a charity event for Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The famous duo performed a stunt with Mantecore, although some argued that the tiger used that evening was not the infamous cat.

Ironically, in early April, Siegfried & Roy released a hopeful message about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone in the United States and around the World impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers. We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving, and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness," they said. "We can't wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy."