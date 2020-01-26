Celebrities react to the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020, according to TMZ . Along with the basketball legend, his daughter, Gianna, 13, and three other passengers also lost their lives in the crash. He was just 41 years old and leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born in June 2019. Click through to see how Hollywood is mourning the basketball legend and his daughter.