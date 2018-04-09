Blac Chyna has heard that her ex Rob Kardashian wants to change their custody agreement, especially in light of her recent Six Flags stroller fight, but she and her team are adamant that nothing better change.

TMZ spoke to Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, who says that the former couple have a valid custody agreement in place for the daughter, Dream, and nothing should change. In fact, Walter told the website that any change to the agreement would be defended "by any means necessary."

Chyna got into a bizarre fight at Six Flags on April 1 after she claims someone touched Dream.

Video of the incident showed her throwing her daughter's pink stroller around like a weapon. Somewhere along the way, someone called Chyna a "hood rat." After the video surfaced, Chyna defended her actions.

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she said. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost."

Rob was less than pleased about the outburst. TMZ said last week that he plans to file legal documents asking for a hearing to set clear rules for Chyna — he wants to make it clear what she can and can't do with Dream in the vicinity. He's also concerned about her brining her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay around Dream. While he's in court, Rob plans to ask for a massive reduction in his child support, too.