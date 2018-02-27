Blac Chyna is back to dating rappers, it appears, but she's going for a younger man this time... much, much younger.

Rob Kardashian's ex was spotted cozying up to rapper YBN Almighty Jay on Monday night. And, oh-by-the-way, he's 18 years old.

Roger / BACKGRID

According to The Blast, Chyna, 29, and her young beau were spotted bowling in Los Angeles on Monday night, and it's quite apparent they were together, even leaving in the same car. Inside the bowling alley, he was seen with his arm around her, and one photographer even claimed the two were kissing inside bowling alley.

YBN Almighty Jay is an up-and-coming rapper who hails from Houston. In 2017, his song "Chopsticks" had over 10 million views on YouTube.

Chyna, of course, knows a thing or two about dating musically-inclined men, as she has a child, King Cairo, with Tyga. She's also been linked to rappers Playboi Carti, Ferrari, Demetrius Harris.

Romain Maurice/Splash News

Say what you want, but the woman has a type.