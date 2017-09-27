Gwyneth Paltrow's life in pictures

Love her or hate her, Gwyneth Paltrow is an industry heavyweight with major business savvy. Whether she's starring in hit movies and TV shows, publishing buzz-worthy alternative health, lifestyle and parenting advice or dating some of the hottest men in Tinseltown, Gwyneth is living her life on her terms. In honor of her 45th birthday on Sept. 27, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her biggest moments over the years. Keep reading to see her famous exes and find out which famous relative helped her become a Hollywood star as well as her biggest regret to date...

