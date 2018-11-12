Celebrities react to the passing of Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the creator of Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers, passed away on Nov. 12. He was 95. According to reports, the Marvel icon was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday morning. He later died in the hospital. His daughter, J.C., told TMZ, "My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man." Following his death, many in Hollywood paid tribute to the comic king via social media. Keep reading to see what the stars are saying about Stan the Man…

