Hollywood has been churning out superhero movies since the dawn of cinema, but not every stab at the genre has been a huge hit or an unforgettable failure ("Green Lantern," anyone?). While most attempts to bring our favorite heroes to life arrive with a bang (good or bad!), others roll out with a whimper. Take "Hulk," for example! Eric Bana portrayed the title character in the completely forgettable 2003 action flick, which performed well at the box office in spite of lukewarm reviews. Over the years, though, this early Marvel movie has proven to be a non-entity as far as pop culture is concerned. In honor of the 15th anniversary of its theatrical release on June 20 that year, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more superhero movies you probably forgot about…

