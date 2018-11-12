Jada Pinkett Smith explains why she doesn't call herself a feminist, plus more news

Jada Pinkett Smith talks feminism, womanism and her own personal biases on 'Red Table Talk'

For Jada Pinkett Smith, advocating for equal rights for men and women comes from a place of "womanism" rather than "feminism." She explained why on her latest edition of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook this week, reflecting on how she feels black women have historically been left out of the feminist movement. "One of the reasons why I have such a difficult time with the feminist movement - why I don't call myself a 'feminist' and I call myself a 'womanist' instead - is because of the history of the feminist movement," Jada said on the race and gender-focused episode (via USA Today). "How the feminist movement began and how the DNA still exists and how it's still focused on, really, middle class white women," she continued. "I feel like a lot of white women feel like race is not an issue for them. The thing that breaks my heart is that white women understand what it feels to be oppressed... what it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as equal." She went on to say she wished "the world could have more compassion for black women," given that they have to wear "armor because of what we're still dealing with." She also said that after being teased and worse about her hair and appearance by white women, she finds herself on the defensive sometimes based simply on the way another woman may look. "I have to admit, I'm guilty because I do have my own biases, specifically with blonde women. Blonde hair on white women just triggers me and I've had to catch myself. Recalling how she once noticed her "first instinct" when she found out a reporter who would be interviewing her was blonde, was to bail on the interview. "And I was like, 'Ooh! That's no different.' That doesn't give me the right to clump all blonde women in one," she noted before joking, "And look at me, (now) I've got blonde hair!"

