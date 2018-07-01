The apparent photo ban has been lifted from Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster!

After recently telling fans that she was done showing off her adorable baby girl on social media, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat to share new pics of her 5-month old on June 30.

love 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

"Nothing better," the 20-year-old captioned a sweet selfie with Stormi asleep on her chest.

Kylie posted another shot of her and rapper Travis Scott's cutie perched on the bed, and wrote, "my little love."

Stormi girl 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Just a few weeks ago, Kylie wiped her Instagram clean from any pictures with Stormi's full face showing.

So, when she shared a selfie with her daughter cropped out on June 10, fans quickly questioned her in the comments.

i spy with my little eye... A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

"Yeah I cut my baby out," Kylie responded on Instagram via E! News. "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

Regardless of her reality-star status on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," it's Kylie's prerogative as a mother to decide what she does and doesn't want to share of her daughter on social media.

But, her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, hasn't been as coy with her newborn baby girl, True Thompson.

The same day, Khloe also took to Snapchat to gush over her cooing 2-month old with a sweet closeup video.

"Hi mama," Khloe can be heard saying to a smiley True. "Oh, my happy girl!"

Honestly, we'll take any and all of the Kardashian-Jenner baby cuteness we can get.