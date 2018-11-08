Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have secretly welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate.

The couple announced the news on social media on Nov. 8, with both of them quoting the lyrics to Bill Withers' hit song "Lovely Day."

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Gabrielle captioned a series of snaps with their new little girl, including one of skin-to-skin contact. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

The actress has been open about her struggles to get pregnant.

"For 3 years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant," she wrote in her book, "We're Going to Need More Wine," adding that she's suffered at least eight miscarriages.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

This is Gabrielle's first child. Dwyane has three children from previous relationships. In 2016, she spoke to Us Weekly about her role as a stepmom.

"I recognize that I am lucky. Not everyone has the same situation," she said. "My advice is just to be fair, reasonable and consistent. If you're going to be a pushover, be a pushover. If you're going to be a disciplinarian, be a disciplinarian. But be consistent so that [the kids] can get used to whoever it is that you are."

Of the NBA star's three sons, she said, "They are dope kids. I have a lot of proud moments where I'm, like, in tears. They are smart, they are kind and just all-around amazing kids, and I tell them that."