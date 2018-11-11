Camille Grammer has lost her home as wildfires ravage California.

The "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who just married attorney David C. Meyer a few weeks ago, took to Instagram to confirm that her Malibu mansion had burned down in the Woolsey fire. She also shared a photo of her home consumed by flames.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Sadly my house couldn't be saved," Camille explained on Instagram. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I'm grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home."

"Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe," she continued. "Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I'm grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu."

According to TMZ, which posted video of firefighters working on Camille's house, her place is one of 177 homes that have been lost in the Woolsey fire so far. All of Malibu is under evacuation orders, as are many other celebrity-packed communities in the area.

TMZ warns that things could get far worse soon as the Santa Ana winds -- which have been spreading the fire -- are predicted to intensify on Sunday.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Camille retweeted a post from Pop Art Modern claiming that though her home was a total loss, firefighters were able to get her two Ferrari sports cars out of her garage and to safety.

TMZ also reported that despite its previous story claiming that Caitlyn Jenner's hilltop Malibu house had been burned down, it can now confirm it actually escaped structural damage. Aerial photos showed the house was still standing on Nov. 10, though it was surrounded by smoldering hotspots.