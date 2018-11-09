Fashion hits and misses for November 2018

With just two months left in 2018, the stars are really pulling out all the stops in the fashion department! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars of the month beginning with this showstopper on Keira Knightley! The actress looked like a Chanel dream at the London premiere of "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" on Nov. 1. Her off-the-shoulder frock featured three-quarter-length sleeves, delicate texture along the neckline and down the full skirt and a perfect pink belt around her waist. This one's so pretty, we just have to take a closer look...

