2018 MTV EMA fashion hits and misses

Hollywood's finest lugged their glam red-carpet wear all the way to Spain for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, but not all of their looks made it past fashion security. From the best to the absolute worst and most outlandish, Wonderwall.com rounded up what the stars wore for the big show on Nov. 4, starting with host Hailee Steinfeld. She gifted us with a cool iridescent Armani Prive romper covered in different-size sequins and wrapped with an oversized bow. Keep reading for more style hits and misses from the EMAs!

