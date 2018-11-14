2018 CMA Awards fashion hits and misses

The best and brightest in the 'biz were recognized for their recent hits at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14, but what about for style? Wonderwall.com couldn't resist shining a different light on the best and worst dressed of the night, starting with Kelsea Ballerini. The "I Hate Love Songs" songstress, sporting a sleek new lob haircut, looked fiercely feminine in a neon pink Zac Posen gown with structured pointed shoulders and a dainty train. Click on to check out her accessories, and more CMA Awards fashion.

