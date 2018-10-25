Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend, plus more celeb love life news for late October 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2018, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies: Us Weekly reported on Oct. 24 that Jennifer Garner is dating businessman John Miller, the 40-year-old CEO of Cali Group, which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. "They've been together six months -- and it's getting pretty serious," said one source. "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship," said a second insider. John, who has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship, has reportedly met Jen's three children with Ben Affleck -- who, according to Us Weekly, is aware of the new romance and "will always be supportive of any decisions [Jen] makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy." (A People magazine source, however, insisted that Jen and John are only "casually dating," that their relationship is "not serious" and that "he hasn't met her kids.") Us Weekly also reported that John is still legally married to concert violinist Caroline Campbell, from whom he split in 2014 after nine years of marriage. (Like Ben and Jen, they're also waiting for a judge to officially sign off on their divorce.) Meanwhile, Radar Online published excerpts from a 2016 court filing in which Caroline viciously drags her ex: "I believe he feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage," the musician allegedly wrote of Jen's new beau. "To avoid scenes, minimize stress on the children, and protect their happy home environment, I usually opt to go along rather than risk John's anger." Caroline went on to say that her estranged husband "thrives on fast-paced, vigorous argument and competition" and that the problems in their relationship are due to "major differences in personalities" and "communication styles." An alleged Jen Garner insider told the webloid that her "pals are really happy Jen is finally moving on after Ben, but they want her to be with someone who will treat her with love and respect." Added the source, "This new guy is an intellectual and obviously a great businessman, but some of the things his ex has said raise a warning flag. … They just hope Jen hasn't been blinded by his charm and good looks." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

