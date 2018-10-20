Pete Davidson thinks he and Ariana Grande could reconcile
Pete Davidson just can't quit Ariana Grande. According to friends, the funnyman is holding out hope that he and the pop star will still end up together.
"I talked to Pete a few days ago and he was joking again," a friend of the "SNL" star told Page Six. "He's still in love with Ariana and sees a future with her."
Still, the source added, "He knows [the breakup] is for the best."
Pete and Ariana split last week after a lightning-quick engagement earlier this summer. Sources close to Ariana indicated that the death of her ex Mac Miller made her realize that she wasn't ready for a marriage. Also, Pete apparently failed to support her emotionally after the death.
"Ariana has been devastated and Pete couldn't handle it," a source close to Ariana told The Sun. "She realized she needs a grown-up who can support her and that's not him."
Friends weren't exactly surprised that the romance never materialized into a marriage.
"I don't think they ever got the chance to really get to know one another," a separate insider told the New York Post.
During an interview with Variety, Pete said he told Ariana he would marry her on their first date.
A fellow comedian added, "I never thought that relationship would last. I rooted for them, but . . . it's damn near impossible to have a serious relationship when you have everyone following your every move."
"He's a private dude who feels more at home being on stage doing comedy in small clubs and being around close friends and family," the comedian continued. "Being in a relationship with Ariana meant jumping into an entirely new world from his. He would always joke about how he was out of her league — and yeah, he really believed [it]."
Still, even if they Pete and Ariana don't eventually get back together, the comedian will be able to move on.
"Pete's a fighter," said the pal. "As long as he has time and patience, he will be fine. We are talking about someone who has dealt with his father passing away on 9/11 and has battled mental illness. He has been through a lot worse."