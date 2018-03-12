Stars who got engaged in 2018

Prince Harry isn't the only redheaded royal who's getting married in 2018! On Jan. 22, the palace revealed that his cousin, Princess Eugenie -- the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York -- is engaged to her boyfriend of about seven years, Jack Brooksbank. Jack popped the question during a vacation to Nicaragua in early January. The couple will marry in October at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue where Harry is marrying Meghan Markle in May. Eugenie's ring features a pink padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a circle of diamonds, which looks beautifully similar to her mother's ruby-and-diamond engagement ring.

