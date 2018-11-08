Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged, plus more celeb love life news for early November 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early November 2018, starting with one of our favorite couples. Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are officially engaged after dating on and off for seven years! A few days after being spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger, Meg took to Instagram to confirm the happy news by writing, "Engaged," alongside a stick drawing of a woman and a man holding a guitar. This will be the second marriage for Meg, who was previously married to Dennis Quaid, and the third for the classic rocker. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

