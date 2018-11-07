Is Khloe Kardashian finally ready to leave Tristan Thompson? Plus, more news

Khloe Kardashian 'is skeptical' when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson

The future remains a bit uncertain for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have been struggling to repair their relationship since it was revealed Tristan cheated on Khloe days before the birth of their daughter, True, this spring. And as the reports of an impending split continue to pile up, outlets like The Cut have started wondering if this is all simply a prep for a split announcement. According to recent reports, Khloe plans to spend a large part of the NBA season with Tristan in Cleveland following their summer together in Los Angeles. She was spotted cheering for the Cavaliers power forward on Oct. 30, but she's apparently still proceeding with caution after what she's been through. A source tells Us Weekly the couple's relationship "isn't on solid ground" yet and that "Khloé is skeptical of Tristan at the moment." The new mom also remains unclear whether "things will ever be completely, perfectly rectified," according to the insider. It hasn't helped that she's now being forced to relive the cheating scandal on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." As an insider told People on Wednesday, Nov. 7, Khloe's currently facing lots of triggers when it comes to her pain from Tristan's previous behavior. "Dealing with Tristan's cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset," says the source. "On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life." The source added that Khloe "doesn't define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True's dad." The Cut seems to be leaning toward Crazy Days and Nights blogger Enty's belief the Kardashians are waiting for the right time to leak the split news to a magazine like People for a cover story announcement.

