Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk will reportedly wed at her Hamptons home, plus more news

New details on Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's wedding plans

Star-stuffed, black-tie engagement party? Check. Bachelorette getaway weekend? Check. Looks like Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiance, Brad Falchuk, are ready for the main event. According to the New York Post's sources, Gwyneth and Brad plan to say "I do" at Gwyneth's home in the Hamptons. She eloped with Chris Martin and has said that while she's "excited" to have her first actual wedding, she's not very involved in the planning process. Staging a ceremony and reception at her beach house seems like a natural extension of what we already know about her low-key approach to tying the knot. One insider tells the Post the wedding is rumored to be scheduled for "the end of the summer, after Labor Day."

