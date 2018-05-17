John Cena publicly professes love for ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-May 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with our favorite former power couple: John Cena and Nikki Bella, who just can't seem to stop talking about each other to the press in the wake of their public breakup. "It's been incredibly reflective, which is amazing. But it's very difficult," the "Blockers" star said of the split during a May 14 appearance on the "Today" show. "I had my heart broken out of nowhere -- or for me, it was out of nowhere. And anyone who has experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings." The wrestler-actor also addressed rumors that he's already moved on from his former fiancée, whom he referred to as "the woman that I love." Said John, "For anyone out there speculating on what I am doing with my life now, I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended," he said. "There has been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public and everyone is thinking like, 'Oh, John Cena is enjoying the single life.' No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks. Instead, it's the first time in 15 years that I have taken a vacation. I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories and every day from 6 to 9, I get out of the house and talk to strangers as social interaction." Continued the "Trainwreck" alum, "I don't want anybody else. I love Nicole. And I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is that she wants that made this fall apart in the first place. And in doing so, I'm also just trying to live, but I don't have any other hopes other than maybe one day that we can work it out." John reiterated that he's still open to having kids with Nicole in spite of his previous ban on children because "she's my No. 1 and I just want to make her happy." The WWE champ then confirmed that he and Nikki still talk regularly: "It's difficult because I want her to be able to chase what she's looking for and I feel as if, if I'm there, I may be enabling the situation, but those are like weird assumptions," he said. "It's all messed up, guys, it's a relationship." Added the star, "The point is, for anyone out there speculating on what's going on, I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work. And that's so just from here [my heart], and all that other stuff you see is B-S." He finally concluded by saying, "I think the greatest takeaway from all of this -- I really do -- I know for a fact that I was in love, and I've never been in love before and I'm telling you out there, it's real. It's horrible. It's beautiful. And I hurt so much because I know it was there and it was real. And every day I take that and I have that. And if I never have another day with Nicole, I will take six years with Nicole over five years and 364 days any day of the week. And I'm so grateful, and if she's watching, I'm grateful for being able to stand by your side for six years." As it turns out, Nikki wasn't watching, but she eventually caught wind of her ex's public profession of love...

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018