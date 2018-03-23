Last week, word spread that Amber Rose and her boyfriend of a year, rapper 21 Savage, had split. She's now confirming those rumors.

While appearing on "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show on Friday, she said, "To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn't argue about as a normal person."

She never said outright that she's single, because she isn't ready to let him go.

"I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can't say that I'm single because I still think about him every day," she said. "My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can't—the love is still there."

In other words, a reconciliation isn't totally out of the question.

Fans initially starting thinking there was trouble between the two when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. After that, they both took down photos of each other.

Amber and Savage seemed destined for the altar early on. Shortly after they began dating last year she spoke openly about her love for him. She even bought him a $50,000 promise ring.

Last November, Amber was gushing about her man.

"He's really, really a sweet guy. I'm really lucky to have him. He's a homebody like me, we like the same things, our birthdays are one day apart, so we're kind of into the same things which is really good," she told Us Weekly. "So you don't have to fight with each other over really what you want to do. We kind of always want to do the same thing, so that's definitely a good thing for sure."