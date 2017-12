Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson just make things official?

The duo has been linked since October when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. On Dec. 19, the two were seen leaving Paris together.

WENN.com

The Daily Mail published images of Chris and Dakota at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, claiming the duo spent several days in France together.

The musician and the "Fifty Shades Darker" star used the the same security escort as they made their way through the departures area, presumably heading back to the United States. They also appeared to arrive to the airport in the same vehicle, but chose to exit separately before being escorted inside, the Mail says.

Marion Curtis / StarPix / REX / Shutterstock; Theo Kingma / REX / Shutterstock / REX/Shutterstock

Dakota and Chris were careful not to be photographed together inside the airport.

Since that first reported date, the two have continued to be linked. In November, Dakota attended a Coldplay concert in Argentina, wherein she sat with the band's crew.

"They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling."

A source echoed that sentiment to Entertainment Tonight, saying Dakota and Chris spend a lot of time at his house.

"His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him," the source said.