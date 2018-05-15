"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell is denying speculative reports that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are splitting.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on May 15 to declaring that she and Tyler "are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs that's normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!"

Fans wondered if the "Teen Mom OG" stars had hit a serious rough patch in their relationship after it was noticed that she no longer used the name "Baltierra" in her Instagram bio. Instead, on Instagram, Catelynn has reverted back to her maiden name of Lowell.

After the name change was pointed out by a reddit user, fans immediately began sounding off.

"This actually makes me so sad. I love drama from these cast members but this just feels especially dark and not particularly fun or entertaining," one person wrote, according to In Touch. Another person said, "This is kinda a big deal. She waited so long to get that last name, I don't see her doing this willy nilly." Others echoed that statement, noting that the sudden name change means something.

On May 15, certainly with the split rumors in mind, Catelynn's Instagram name was changed back to Catelynn Baltierra.

Catelynn and Tyler's marriage has hardly been a fairy tale.

In January, Catelynn Lowell sought treatment for the third time because she was reportedly having suicidal thoughts. In November of 2017, she also sought treatment for suicidal thoughts. Tyler, too, has concerned fans in the past with emotional social media posts.

On a recent episode of "Teen Mom," Catelynn openly feared that Tyler would leave her if she went back to rehab.

She told him, "I didn't even want to tell you that I thought about going back to treatment cause I was like 'I wouldn't blame Tyler,' like, it's your say if you want to just divorce me."

At the time, Tyler encouraged her, but said he was worried that her sadness had to do with their relationship.

The couple tied the knot in 2015. The nuptials were certainly a long time coming for Catelynn and Tyler, who had dated since they were both in seventh grade.

While neither has commented on the split rumors, they have been saying all the right things on Instagram.

"I love you so much!!! And for all you haters vows say - in SICKNESS and in health... remember that... because this man has done that for me beyond what I could imagine," she captioned a photo of them in April.

In February, he shared images of them, too.

"Marriage & relationships aren't always sunshine & rainbows," he wrote. "I believe love begins as a feeling, but evolves into a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to one another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity ✌#Marriage #Soulmates #MyWife."