"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is seeking treatment for the third time.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star took to Twitter to share the news on Jan. 17.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," she tweeted before sending a sweet message to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and daughter Novalee. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

She later implied that she's still working through childhood issues.

Catlynn previously sought treatment late last year after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast," she tweeted. She also posted a picture of a tattoo, which said, "My story isn't over yet."

Because of her treatment, she missed Thanksgiving with Tyler and Novalee.

"It's going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her," Tyler tweeted last November, "but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!"

Back in 2016, Catelynn went to rehab for anxiety and depression. She left after a month.