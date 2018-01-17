'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell seeking treatment for third time
"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is seeking treatment for the third time.
The reality TV star took to Twitter to share the news on Jan. 17.
"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," she tweeted before sending a sweet message to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and daughter Novalee. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."
She later implied that she's still working through childhood issues.
Catlynn previously sought treatment late last year after experiencing suicidal thoughts.
"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast," she tweeted. She also posted a picture of a tattoo, which said, "My story isn't over yet."
Because of her treatment, she missed Thanksgiving with Tyler and Novalee.
"It's going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her," Tyler tweeted last November, "but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!"
Back in 2016, Catelynn went to rehab for anxiety and depression. She left after a month.
